Popular Medicine for Babies Linked to Greater Infection Risk: Study

Medications prescribed to young babies to prevent them from throwing up could be putting them at an increased risk of deadly infections, according to a study.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are medications used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, a more serious form of acid reflux when stomach acid irritates the lining of the esophagus. Their use in infants and young children is on the rise; according to the study authors, their use has increased up to five-fold since 2000 in some countries..

In response to the findings, Jay Berry, M.D and Jonathan Mansbach, M.D., said in an accompanying editorial that “it is time to limit PPI use in infants and children, especially when they are otherwise healthy and until further investigation distinguishes who has the most favorable risk-benefit ratio.”

The drugs work by decreasing the amount of acid that the stomach secretes, which lessens the amount that enters the esophagus. Adults are likely familiar with over-the-counter forms of the drugs, such as Prilosec. However, doctors will sometimes prescribe the medication to young children who excessively cry or throw up. This is because the drugs help prevent irritation within the stomach.

It has previously been theorized that these medications increase the risk of infections in this age group, either by directly impacting the immune system or by causing imbalances in the microbiome.

The study, performed by a French group created by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products along with researchers from the Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines University, was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.

The researchers looked at datasets containing information from 1,262,424 children up to about six years old. 606,645 of them received a PPI medication during the study period, and while the rest did not. They were grouped according to how much exposure they had to PPI medications and if they were hospitalized with a serious illness.

Children who had exposure to PPIs were more likely to be hospitalized with a severe infections, including those in the ear, nose, and within the digestive and respiratory systems.

Among children who received PPIs, 9.27% were hospitalized with an infection, more than triple the 2.64% percent of children that did not.

Children who received the acid reflux drugs were also more likely to develop infections in the kidneys and urinary tract, musculoskeletal system, and nervous system, though these were less common across the study group.

Stomach acid is an innate defense against infection, as it can destroy invading viruses or bacteria that may have been ingested. Thus, the authors speculate, decreasing the amount of acid may leave children more vulnerable to infection.