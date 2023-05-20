The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Popsicles Purchase Leads to $25,000 a Year For Life

    Robert Ayebale bought a "Lucky for Life" lottery ticket when he stopped at a supermarket to buy popsicles for his boss.

    Diane Herbst
    Now this is one sweet treat. 

    Robert Ayebale, a private aid, decided to stop at a Massachusetts supermarket to buy popsicles for the person he works for, and won $25,000 a year for life after buying a lottery ticket during his shopping trip, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced.  

    Photo credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
    Ayebale won the $25,000-a-year-for-life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game on May 10 after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the drawing. 

    After claiming his prize the day after the drawing, Ayebale chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes. 

    The Willsboro, New York man plans to use his winnings to buy a house and help his community, according to the lottery statement.

    He bought the ticket, and the popsicles, at a Hannaford supermarket in Waltham, the lottery reports. 

    The store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

