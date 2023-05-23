Millions of people have been alerted that they may have to evacuate after a volcano in central Mexico erupted, spewing smoke and ash that disrupted travel to two airports and shut down several schools.
The 17,797-foot Popocatépetl volcano, about 50 miles southeast of Mexico City in the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico, awakened earlier this month and began belching toxic fumes and volcanic ash, CNN reported.
It caused two airports in the region - Benito Juarez International Airport and the Felipe Angeles Airport - to temporarily suspend operations on Saturday.
Schools in 11 villages were canceled.
On Sunday, the National Civil Protection Coordination upped its threat level to "yellow phase 3," alerting the roughly 3 million people who live near the volcano to be prepared to evacuate, CNN said.
About 25 million people live within a 60-mile radius of Popocatépetl.
The US embassy in Mexico also issued a warning Saturday noting that the volcano has "exhibited increased activity since May 15, registering hundreds of tremors and smoke and ash exhalations.”
