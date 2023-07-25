Pope Tells Young Transgender Person ‘God Loves Us Just as We Are’ - The Messenger
Pope Tells Young Transgender Person ‘God Loves Us Just as We Are’

Speaking on 'The Popecast,' Francis makes new candid remarks about the LGBTQ community

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Pope Francis told a young transgender person struggling with reconciling their faith and identity that "God loves us just as we are," the latest example of the pontiff breaking with the Church's conservative wing to extend an empathetic ear to the LGBTQ community.

In the second episode of The Popecast, a podcast produced by Vatican Radio, Francis listened to recorded messages sent in from young Catholics who spoke about the challenges they are facing. Among those selected was Giona, a trans person in their 20s who said they were "torn by the dichotomy between faith and transgender identity".

According to a summary of the Q&A released by Vatican News, Giona "spoke about the challenges of being a believer, while accepting the reality of having physical challenges and being transgender." In response, Pope Francis offered up "words of encouragement."

Pope Francis attends the Regina Coeli Prayer and delivers his Angelus blessing to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul at St. Peter's Basilica on June 29, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Pope Francis attends the Regina Coeli Prayer and delivers his Angelus blessing to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul at St. Peter's Basilica on June 29, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican.Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images
"The Lord always accompanies us, always. Even if we are sinners, He draws near to help us," Francis said, per Vatican News. "The Lord loves us as we are, this is God's crazy love."

The comments came almost 10 years to the day since Pope Francis made one of the most candid and notable remarks of his pontificate, responding to a question about gay priests by saying, "Who am I to judge?"

He has also spoken out forcefully against laws criminalizing homosexuality as an "injustice."

Still, as the head of the Catholic Church, Francis has remained adamant in the Church's teachings that marriage can only be between a man and a woman and that while same-sex attraction is not a sin, same-sex acts are. He also recently spoke about "gender ideology," calling it "one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations" in the world.

“Why is it dangerous? Because it blurs differences and the value of men and women,” he said in a March interview.

Pope Francis' podcast remarks came ahead of a youth festival to be held next week in Portugal, in which the pontiff is expected to celebrate Mass.

