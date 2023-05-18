Pope Interrupts General Audience to Take a Call

Pope Francis paused his weekly meeting with the faithful to answer a phone call on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

A man preparing to read from the podium was asked to wait as an assistant handed the 86-year-old pope a mobile phone. The crowd reportedly remained silent during the pope's minute-long call, and the only sounds came from passing seagulls.

Although the pope has occasionally warned about the dangers of cell phone addiction, the Catholic News Agency estimates he has been spotted on the phone before his general audience at least four times in the past two years.

After the phone call, the proceeding, which takes place each week at Vatican City's St. Peter's Square, resumed without interruption.