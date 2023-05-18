The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pope Interrupts General Audience to Take a Call

    No word on who was on the line with His Holiness.

    Nick Gallagher
    Vatican Pool/Getty Images

    Pope Francis paused his weekly meeting with the faithful to answer a phone call on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

    A man preparing to read from the podium was asked to wait as an assistant handed the 86-year-old pope a mobile phone. The crowd reportedly remained silent during the pope's minute-long call, and the only sounds came from passing seagulls.

    Although the pope has occasionally warned about the dangers of cell phone addiction, the Catholic News Agency estimates he has been spotted on the phone before his general audience at least four times in the past two years.

    After the phone call, the proceeding, which takes place each week at Vatican City's St. Peter's Square, resumed without interruption.

