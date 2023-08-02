Pope Francis Lands in Portugal For World Youth Day

Pope Francis landed in Lisbon on Wednesday to face the challenge of energizing the youth of the Catholic Church amid a roiling clerical sex abuse scandal combined with a punishing heat wave.



An estimated one million young people were converging on the Portuguese capital for World Youth Day – the church’s first multi-day youth event since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020.

Francis, in a wheelchair, touched down at a Portuguese air base wearing a brilliant white cassock and black boots, and was greeted on the tarmac by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and two young children.

In remarks en route from Rome, Francis told reporters he was reminded of how, during his first World Youth Day, a decade ago in Brazil, he had told the world’s children to make themselves heard to bring change to the church.

"We will continue to stir things up," he said.

The pope's mission to inspire young people was complicated by a sexual abuse scandal in the Portuguese church.

He arrived in Portugal less than six months after a commission reported that at least 4,815 minors had been sexually abused by priests and other clergy over seven decades.

"There will be young people from all over the world and the reality (of abuse) is present in all continents," Filipa Almeida, 43, who was abused by a priest when she was 17, told Reuters.

Francis' visit is "a great opportunity for the Church to do something," said Almeida, a co-founder of Coracao Silenciado, or Silenced Heart, a victim assistance organization. Francis was expected to meet with abuse victims during his five-day visit.

The Ukraine war could take center stage on Saturday, when Francis visits the Sanctuary of Fatima, where the church believes the Virgin Mary appeared to three poor shepherd children in 1917. The shrine has long been associated with Russia.

Streets in Lisbon were filled with young people from around the world carrying flags and banners.

“I think World Youth Day brings hope, after the pandemic, after being locked down, not able to live our faith as we were used to, as we wished for,” Alfredo Hernández, a volunteer from Guatemala, told the Associated Press.

“The event gives a ray of hope to get out on the streets again.”

With temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit, organizers installed 32 water tanks with 640 taps, while Lisbon officials doubled the number of drinking fountains in the city to 400.



Some attendees said they were worried about the pope’s health in the summer heat. Francis, 86, was hospitalized for nine days in June to repair a hernia and remove scar tissue from previous intestinal surgeries.

“I’m going to pray that he is going to be OK,” Theresa Guettler, a nurse from Florida who is volunteering at the event, told AP.