Pope Francis Greeted in Lisbon by Billboard Highlighting Clergy Abuse Scandal

The head of the Roman Catholic Church is attending a weeklong meeting of the world’s young Catholics

Published |Updated
Nikhil Kumar
People walk past a billboard denouncing sexual abuse by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church at Alameda in Lisbon on August 2, 2023, during the World Youth Day (WYD) celebrations.PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

A giant billboard highlighting sexual abuse by Catholic clergymen was erected in Lisbon Tuesday night, hours before Pope Francis touched down in the Portuguese capital for World Youth Day celebrations.

Francis is in Lisbon for a weeklong meeting of the world’s young Catholics, a regular event held in a different city every two or three years that was the brainchild of the late Pope John Paul II.

The pope is expected to hold private meetings with abuse victims during his trip, according to Reuters, which reported that the billboard was put up on the avenue Almirante Reis, one of Lisbon’s busiest streets.

It reads: “4,800+ children abused by the Catholic Church in Portugal,” a reference to a recent report by a Portuguese commission which said that at least 4,815 minors were sexually abused by clergy over seven decades.

“Nothing can repair the experience and lives of these more than 4,800 victims,” the This Is Our Memorial group, which organized the campaign to coincide with the Pope’s visit, said on its website.

“What we can and should do is remember them. Give them a voice. So that what happened never happens again.”

