    Pope Falls Sick Two Months After Extended Hospital Visit

    Francis was running a fever and canceled Friday meetings

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Pope Francis skipped meetings Friday because he was ill, the Vatican said.

    The Vatican No. 2, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said Francis, 86, was running a fever and was tired.

    No other details about his health were released.

    The pope appeared to be fatigued at a meeting with students near the Vatican on Thursday afternoon, Reuters reported.

    As of Friday afternoon, the pope does not have any public appointments scheduled for Saturday, according to the Catholic News Agency.

    He is scheduled to say Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday.

    Vatican Pool/Getty Images

    The pope was hospitalized for four days at the end of March for acute bronchitis. He reportedly received antibiotics intravenously before he was released.

    Asked how he felt leaving the hospital at the time he quipped, "still alive" and gave a thumbs up.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

