'Poor Man's Cocaine' May Hit Europe and the US After Wreaking Havoc in the Middle East
Drug enforcement agencies in the US and Europe are concerned that a flood of captagon may be headed their way

Safia Samee Ali
A drug known as “the poor man’s cocaine,” which has already proliferated in several countries in the Middle East, may soon hit markets in Europe and the U.S.

Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine-type stimulant that is mainly manufactured in Syria and Lebanon, has had a booming market in the Arab world over the last decade. Now, after concerted crackdowns on the drug in the region, producers are setting their sights elsewhere, Bloomberg News reported. 

“Like any illicit economy, these traffickers and smugglers are becoming much more sophisticated and advanced in trying to target new transit markets, identify new routes, and then also try and carve out new consumption markets,” said Caroline Rose, a director at the New Lines Institute. “They’re adapting and adopting new methods.”

Multiple reports have found that Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria has profited from the manufacture of captagon, and is now likely overseeing a regional - and increasingly global - trade in the drug. Assad has denied involvement in the captagon trade, or even its production, despite widespread evidence to the contrary. 

A single Captagon tablet sells from anywhere between $3 and $25.
A single Captagon tablet sells from anywhere between $3 and $25.

Until recently, the drug had been marketed primarily to the Persian Gulf, and to Saudi Arabia in particular. Almost half the captagon seized in the Middle East between 2015 and 2019 was found in that country, according to the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime. A 2021 Foreign Policy article noted that “boredom and social restrictions” had driven use of the drug in Saudi Arabia, “a country with few venues for recreation.”

More than 1 billion captagon pills, which run from $3 to $25 per tablet, have been seized in the last three years, with a majority earmarked for Saudi Arabia, Karam Shaar, a Syrian economist and researcher who has advised Western governments on Syria’s war economy, told Bloomberg. 

But Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations have recently cracked down on the illicit captagon trade, in part by imposing a ban of imports of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon that had been used to smuggle the drug into their countries. Saudi Arabia has also reopened diplomatic relations with Syria, a move that may be motivating Assad to divert sales of the drug to other countries. 

According to Bloomberg, two senior European Union officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said that “intelligence reports they have seen and briefings they received from counterparts in the Middle East suggest it’s very likely that captagon flows into Europe will intensify, driven by Syria’s need for cash and Assad’s desire to export addiction and social tensions to countries that in his view harmed him.”

The officials also said policy leaders and drug enforcement in several European nations were concerned over a flood of the drug into the continent.

The U.S. is bracing for a rush of the drug as well. Last year, the U.S. introduced the 2022 Captagon Act, which designated the drug’s proliferation a “transnational security threat.”  The U.S is expected to release its interagency strategy to combat the captagon trade in the coming weeks.

