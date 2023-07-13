‘Poolside Karen’ Boyfriend Told 911 That Latino Family Targeted in Racist Rant ‘Looked Like’ They Were Armed (Exclusive)

The boyfriend of a Colorado woman dubbed "Poolside Karen" — after she was recorded in a now viral racist rant against a Hispanic family — told police that "multiple people" who "looked like" they were armed attacked his bikini-clad girlfriend at their upscale apartment complex swimming pool.

In 911 recordings obtained by The Messenger, Devron Coday can be heard telling an emergency operator in a frantic voice during the July 2 altercation that his girlfriend Blair Featherman was being attacked by "people who don't belong here."

He also told 911 dispatchers that the family members "looked like" they were armed — despite police in Lakewood, Colo., reporting no weapons when they arrived at the scene.

"We have an assault going on right now — we have somebody harmed right now," Devron Coday told the emergency dispatcher in audio obtained by The Messenger.

The dispatcher quickly asked how the person was injured.

"She was attacked by multiple people. By multiple people," he responded, as Featherman could be heard shouting in the background.

In a viral TikTok video posted last week, Blair Featherman, 49, called members of a Hispanic family "trash" and "f—ing low-class slime." thatdaneshguy/TikTok

Coday, who did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment on Thursday, later clarified that she wasn't injured, and Featherman can be heard saying, "I'm fine."

But during the chaotic call, the 911 dispatcher struggles at times to get answers from Coday.

"Who has weapons? Does anyone have a gun?" the dispatcher asks at one point.

"We have people at our complex who do not belong here," Coday replies.

When asked how many people are there, he says, "There's like 30 people here that don’t belong in this complex. They do not belong in this complex."

"OK, does anyone have a weapon?" the dispatcher asks again.

"I have no idea but they look like they do," Coday replies.

"OK, but you haven't actually seen any?"

"No," Coday admits, "we have not seen any weapons."

In the viral TikTok video posted last week, Featherman, 49, is seen calling members of the Hispanic family "trash" and "f—ing low-class slime."

She claimed they didn't belong at the Alta Green Mountain apartment complex where she lives and that they should "go back to Denver."

She also complained they were throwing a "Mexican party in the pool."

In a statement to The Messenger following the incident, the Lakewood Police Department said officers who responded to the call collected witness statements about "a disturbance at the pool between a group and an individual making 'racist remarks' and 'derogatory statements.' "

However, none of those involved chose to pursue criminal charges, and no arrests were made.

Featherman insisted earlier this week that she isn't "a racist" and was the victim of TikTokers who "deceptively edited and put together to tell a narrative that isn't true."

She also said that she was assaulted during the altercation and that one of the assailants broke off a fake nail in her hair.

According to authorities in Jefferson County, Colorado, Coday made one 911 call about the incident, while his daughter-in-law also called.

He told the operator that the confrontation began when they attempted to call security to complain about non-residents at the apartment's pool.

"We were just trying to call security because they did not belong here," he said. "They don't live here. They don't belong here. And they're having all kinds of people coming into the complex, and they don't belong here."

The woman who posted the original TikTok video, Jada Gallardo, told the New York Post that she lives at the apartment complex.

She said the altercation started when Featherman approached her at the pool and demanded proof that she was allowed to be there.