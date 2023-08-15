Pool Builder Steals $1.5 Million from Customers, Splurges on Super Bowl and Lavish Trips

The owner of a pool construction company in Florida is being accused of stealing $1.5 million from customers and using the money to buy Super Bowl tickets and luxury vacations, according to state law enforcement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced 35 felony charges against James Staten, owner of Olympus Pools, at a press conference on Monday. He was charged with one count of aggravated white-collar crime, one count of organized scheme to defraud, 20 counts of grand theft, eight counts of misapplication of construction funds, and five counts of contractor fraud.

Multiple sheriff's offices in the Tampa Bay area received complaints about Staten and Olympus Pools in 2021, special agent Mark Brutnell said at the conference. FDLE and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office then launched a criminal investigation into Staten and his company. Brutnell said they were able to identify 140 customers who were victims of Staten.

A deeper analysis was launched into 31 of the 140 victims who shared a similar pattern and "depicted the same fraudulent scheme," Brutnell claimed.

"We were able to determine that Staten fraudulently utilized in excess of $1.5 million from his victims for his personal everyday life since 2020," he said.

The company was having financial troubles in 2020. Brutnell alleged that Staten knew this and continued to steal from his customers.

Homeowners would meet with an Olympus Pools sales representative and begin designing their pool. The company would usually ask for a 10% down payment to begin the construction.

Customers who paid in full receive a discount and an expedited construction timeline. However, the customers often went several months with little or no contact before the company reached back out and asked for more money, according to Brutnell.

"The majority of the time, these pools were never completed," he said.

Customers said they reached out to Staten and some even hired attorneys, but he continually ignored them.

"These poor victims did everything right in attempting to get their money back," Brutnell said.

Agents and analysts subpoenaed multiple business and personal bank accounts. They discovered that Staten moved money out of the company’s business accounts into his personal account to “live a very lavish lifestyle.”

“This lifestyle included vacations, jewelry, vehicles, home improvements, expensive dinners, and high-end designer purchases,” Brutnell said.

Staten would sometimes spend between $50,000 and $70,000 a month.

"Instead of using the customer's money to provide the pool that he promised, he used it to live far beyond his means," Brutnell said.

Staten took his employees and their family members on all-expenses-paid trips to Key West, Jamaica, New Orleans, and Las Vegas. He also spent $53,000 on Super Bowl tickets when the event was hosted in Tampa in 2021.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that she was dissolving Olympus Pools and issuing a lifetime ban preventing the company from doing business in the state of Florida on July 6.

“We are in the thick of summer when many Floridians want to enjoy their pools with friends and family, including many Florida consumers who fell victim to this owner’s greed and were left with holes in their backyard," Moody said in a press release. "My Consumer Protection Division shut down this company and secured a lifetime ban for this owner to ensure he will not operate any pool business in Florida, ever again.”

Staten was ordered to pay restitution to the customers, but he was unable to come up with the money and filed for personal bankruptcy.

Staten’s criminal defense attorney, Rick Escobar, told WFLA that he believes his client is innocent.

“We just got on this case last week and there is a lot of work to do,” Escobar said. “But what the public needs to understand is that sometimes, businesses go belly up and just because a business goes bankrupt and people lose money, that does not make it a crime.”

Staten turned himself into the Pasco County Jail on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.