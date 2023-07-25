Politician Denies Alleged Implication in Teacher’s Suicide Over Bullying by Parent, Files Police Complaint - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Politician Denies Alleged Implication in Teacher’s Suicide Over Bullying by Parent, Files Police Complaint

The elementary school teacher was found dead in her classroom the morning of July 18

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The teacher had joined the school in March 2022, and had since been a target of bullying perpetrated by a parent.Getty Images

A Korean politician filed a complaint with police after accusations implicated the lawmaker as the alleged driving force behind the self-inflicted death of a school teacher in Seoul, South Korea last week.

Korean Rep. Han Ki-ho, a three-term People Power Party lawmaker, targeted his complaint against radio host Kim Eo-jun and an unidentified woman who alleged that the 23-year-old teacher who killed herself in her classroom did so because she was having a difficult time with a “school violence case involving the family of a three-term lawmaker living in a certain apartment complex,” the Korea Times reported.

Han denied the accusations that he was the implicated lawmaker and said he does not have family who attend the school, per the newspaper.

The woman who originally populated the rumor reportedly visited Ki-ho at his office to apologize, but Ki-ho continued to press legal action against her and the radio show, the Times reported.

Read More

"I watched how our society brings down a person, who has no links whatsoever to the issue, without any factual grounds, and decided to pass a judgment and make sure to decipher the right from the wrong," Ki-ho told the Times.

The politician told reporters he has no intention of withdrawing his complaint to police, and said he would file additional complaints as necessary to combat the spread of inaccurate news.

The elementary school teacher was found dead by suicide in her classroom on the morning of July 18. 

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.