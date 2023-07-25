Politician Denies Alleged Implication in Teacher’s Suicide Over Bullying by Parent, Files Police Complaint

A Korean politician filed a complaint with police after accusations implicated the lawmaker as the alleged driving force behind the self-inflicted death of a school teacher in Seoul, South Korea last week.

Korean Rep. Han Ki-ho, a three-term People Power Party lawmaker, targeted his complaint against radio host Kim Eo-jun and an unidentified woman who alleged that the 23-year-old teacher who killed herself in her classroom did so because she was having a difficult time with a “school violence case involving the family of a three-term lawmaker living in a certain apartment complex,” the Korea Times reported.

Han denied the accusations that he was the implicated lawmaker and said he does not have family who attend the school, per the newspaper.

The woman who originally populated the rumor reportedly visited Ki-ho at his office to apologize, but Ki-ho continued to press legal action against her and the radio show, the Times reported.

"I watched how our society brings down a person, who has no links whatsoever to the issue, without any factual grounds, and decided to pass a judgment and make sure to decipher the right from the wrong," Ki-ho told the Times.

The politician told reporters he has no intention of withdrawing his complaint to police, and said he would file additional complaints as necessary to combat the spread of inaccurate news.

The elementary school teacher was found dead by suicide in her classroom on the morning of July 18.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.