Police Worried Gilgo Murders Suspect Might Try to Flee if He Knew About Grand Jury

Police on Long Island said they were so concerned that information from a grand jury looking into the Gilgo Beach murders would leak, prompting their lead suspect to flee, that they trailed him 24 hours a day.
Suffolk County Police Chief Rodney Harrison said they worried that Rex Heuermann would be tipped off about the investigation.
“We were more concerned about some of the information getting out and then him getting knowledge of that and maybe fleeing the country,” Harrison said on CNN Monday night.
He said that is why police arrested Heuermann before DNA testing came back on a fourth killing in which he is a possible suspect.
- Police Have Suspect in Gilgo Beach Serial Murders in Custody, Report Says
- Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Facing Additional Charges After Wave of New Evidence
- Woman Says Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Asked Her About Killings
- Murdered New Jersey Councilwoman Knew Suspect from Church, Police Say
- Bryan Kohberger Indicted By Grand Jury on Four Counts of First-Degree Murder
Heuermann, 59, a married father of two, was arrested Thursday night and indicted Friday on charges of first- and second-degree murders in the killings of three women who worked as escorts. They are:
- Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen July 10, 2009
- Megan Waterman, who was last seen June 6, 2010
- Amber Costello, who was last seen Sept. 2, 2010
Heuermann pleaded not guilty through his defense lawyer in Suffolk County Supreme Court and was ordered held without bail.
Authorities are continuing to work toward charging him in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.
In December 2010, police found the first of 10 bodies dumped on or around Giglo Beach.
Investigators currently are checking to see if Heuermann's DNA — obtained from pizza crust he disposed of and linked to genetic material found on a Gilgo Beach victim's remains — connected him to other unsolved cases.
Harrison, the NYPD’s former chief of detectives and chief of department, made solving the Gilgo Beach killings one of his top priorities when he was appointed police commissioner in January 2022.
Harrison soon formed the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, convincing the FBI, state police and local departments to commit their top investigators full-time to the effort.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews