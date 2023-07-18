Police Worried Gilgo Murders Suspect Might Try to Flee if He Knew About Grand Jury - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Police Worried Gilgo Murders Suspect Might Try to Flee if He Knew About Grand Jury

Suffolk County Police Chief Rodney Harrison says there were concerns information might leak

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rex Heuermann is seen in a mugshot taken after his Thursday arrest.Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

Police on Long Island said they were so concerned that information from a grand jury looking into the Gilgo Beach murders would leak, prompting their lead suspect to flee, that they trailed him 24 hours a day.

Suffolk County Police Chief Rodney Harrison said they worried that Rex Heuermann would be tipped off about the investigation.

“We were more concerned about some of the information getting out and then him getting knowledge of that and maybe fleeing the country,” Harrison said on CNN Monday night.

He said that is why police arrested Heuermann before DNA testing came back on a fourth killing in which he is a possible suspect.

Read More

Heuermann, 59, a married father of two, was arrested Thursday night and indicted Friday on charges of first- and second-degree murders in the killings of three women who worked as escorts. They are:

  • Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen July 10, 2009
  • Megan Waterman, who was last seen June 6, 2010
  • Amber Costello, who was last seen Sept. 2, 2010

Heuermann pleaded not guilty through his defense lawyer in Suffolk County Supreme Court and was ordered held without bail.

Authorities are continuing to work toward charging him in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

A map of showing where the Gilgo beach victims were discovered.
This map shows were authorities found bodies on Long Island, N.Y.Victims: Suffolk County Government; Map: Google

In December 2010, police found the first of 10 bodies dumped on or around Giglo Beach.

Investigators currently are checking to see if Heuermann's DNA — obtained from pizza crust he disposed of and linked to genetic material found on a Gilgo Beach victim's remains — connected him to other unsolved cases.

Harrison, the NYPD’s former chief of detectives and chief of department, made solving the Gilgo Beach killings one of his top priorities when he was appointed police commissioner in January 2022.

Harrison soon formed the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, convincing the FBI, state police and local departments to commit their top investigators full-time to the effort.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.