Police Worried Gilgo Murders Suspect Might Try to Flee if He Knew About Grand Jury

Police on Long Island said they were so concerned that information from a grand jury looking into the Gilgo Beach murders would leak, prompting their lead suspect to flee, that they trailed him 24 hours a day.

Suffolk County Police Chief Rodney Harrison said they worried that Rex Heuermann would be tipped off about the investigation.

“We were more concerned about some of the information getting out and then him getting knowledge of that and maybe fleeing the country,” Harrison said on CNN Monday night.

He said that is why police arrested Heuermann before DNA testing came back on a fourth killing in which he is a possible suspect.

Heuermann, 59, a married father of two, was arrested Thursday night and indicted Friday on charges of first- and second-degree murders in the killings of three women who worked as escorts. They are:

Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen July 10, 2009

Megan Waterman, who was last seen June 6, 2010

Amber Costello, who was last seen Sept. 2, 2010

Heuermann pleaded not guilty through his defense lawyer in Suffolk County Supreme Court and was ordered held without bail.

Authorities are continuing to work toward charging him in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

This map shows were authorities found bodies on Long Island, N.Y. Victims: Suffolk County Government; Map: Google

In December 2010, police found the first of 10 bodies dumped on or around Giglo Beach.

Investigators currently are checking to see if Heuermann's DNA — obtained from pizza crust he disposed of and linked to genetic material found on a Gilgo Beach victim's remains — connected him to other unsolved cases.

Harrison, the NYPD’s former chief of detectives and chief of department, made solving the Gilgo Beach killings one of his top priorities when he was appointed police commissioner in January 2022.

Harrison soon formed the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, convincing the FBI, state police and local departments to commit their top investigators full-time to the effort.