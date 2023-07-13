Police Warn Public After Convicted Sex Offender Released: ‘All Children Are at Risk’ - The Messenger
Police Warn Public After Convicted Sex Offender Released: ‘All Children Are at Risk’

A man with a lengthy rap sheet of crimes against children is back on the streets of Winnipeg, Canada

Jenna Sundel
Leslie Wayne Oliver MercrediWinnipeg Police

The Winnipeg Police Department posted a warning to residents following the release of a convicted sex offender with a history of "violent and sexual" offenses.

According to Global News, Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi, 32, was most recently serving a six-and-a-half-month sentence for failing to comply with the conditions of his probation. Previously, he has served jail time for sexual interference, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching probation.

Police said Mercredi was known to ply victims with drugs and threaten them. They added that he was in a sex offender program in jail, but he is still considered "high risk."

The Winnipeg Police Department warned residents that "all children are at risk, particularly females." Mercredi is expected to live in Winnipeg now that he has been released.

Mercredi is banned from public parks and swimming pools where children under 16 are present. He is also banned from daycares, playgrounds, schools, and community centers.

He cannot work any job or volunteer position where he'd have trust or authority over children and he cannot contact children under 16 without permission from his parole officer. He is also unable to possess drugs, weapons or alcohol.

Police emphasized that the information provided is for community members to protect themselves, and vigilante attacks or other inappropriate conduct toward Mercredi will not be tolerated.


