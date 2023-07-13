Police Warn Public After Convicted Sex Offender Released: ‘All Children Are at Risk’

The Winnipeg Police Department posted a warning to residents following the release of a convicted sex offender with a history of "violent and sexual" offenses.
According to Global News, Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi, 32, was most recently serving a six-and-a-half-month sentence for failing to comply with the conditions of his probation. Previously, he has served jail time for sexual interference, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching probation.
Police said Mercredi was known to ply victims with drugs and threaten them. They added that he was in a sex offender program in jail, but he is still considered "high risk."
- Shadowy Sex Offender Camp Growing in Florida Woods; Public Officials Perplexed: Report
- Man Arrested After 90-Minute Killing Spree Has ‘Several’ Prior Convictions, Police Say
- Childrens’ Hospital Evacuated, At Risk of Explosion After Lithium Battery Leaks
- Florida Lawyer Faces 100-Year Sentence After Deportation for Cambodian Sex Abuse Charges
- Naked ‘Athletic’ Sex Predator Is Hiding in Colorado Woods, Terrorizing Female Hikers, Police Warn
The Winnipeg Police Department warned residents that "all children are at risk, particularly females." Mercredi is expected to live in Winnipeg now that he has been released.
Mercredi is banned from public parks and swimming pools where children under 16 are present. He is also banned from daycares, playgrounds, schools, and community centers.
He cannot work any job or volunteer position where he'd have trust or authority over children and he cannot contact children under 16 without permission from his parole officer. He is also unable to possess drugs, weapons or alcohol.
Police emphasized that the information provided is for community members to protect themselves, and vigilante attacks or other inappropriate conduct toward Mercredi will not be tolerated.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews