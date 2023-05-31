The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Police Warn of Deadly ‘Car Surfing’ Trend After Teen’s Death

    The sheriff's office has responded to six car surfing-related calls in recent weeks but has yet to identify how the trend is spreading

    Nick Gallagher
    Douglas County Sheriff's Office

    Following a tragic accident that led to a Colorado teen's death, authorities have expressed deep concern over a dangerous trend dubbed 'car surfing.' The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook that the teen tragically died from injuries sustained during a car crash, in which the 16-year-old was reportedly riding outside the vehicle.

    The teen initially survived the accident on May 5, but later succumbed to their injuries, according to police reports. Another teenager was injured in the incident but survived. Witnesses reported seeing two passengers hanging outside of the car windows moments before the vehicle rolled over.

    The authorities underscored the severity of the issue in a statement, saying, "No thrill or adrenaline rush is worth risking your life, or those of your friends and family members."

    According to the sheriff's office, they have responded to six car surfing-related calls so far, including a concerning incident where two teenagers were seen sitting on the roof of a car traveling at over 55 mph.

    CBS reported that at least two of these incidents have resulted in citations. Investigators are currently trying to understand what is driving the increase in car surfing incidents. Almost all these cases involve teenagers. They suspect that peer pressure and social media might be contributing factors.

    Sgt. Jeff Burke, supervisor of the traffic and motorcycle enforcement unit, spoke candidly to CBS, saying, "It's something we haven't dealt with before. We're still trying to figure out what's driving this thrill-seeking behavior."

