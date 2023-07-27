Police Seek to Charge Carlee Russell with False Reporting for Faking Her Kidnapping: Source - The Messenger
Police Seek to Charge Carlee Russell with False Reporting for Faking Her Kidnapping: Source

'Basically, the feeling is that she cost a lot of time and money,' a law enforcement source tells The Messenger

Steve Helling and Ben Kesslen
Cops in Hoover, Alabama, are seeking to charge Carlee Russell for faking her kidnapping earlier this month, a law enforcement source tells The Messenger.

Police are recommending that the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office file charges of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident, the source says.

"Basically, the feeling is that she cost a lot of time and money — resources that could've been used elsewhere. If she doesn't get charged, what's the message that’s being sent?" the source added.

Each charge is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail.

Legal experts told The Messenger she would likely serve the sentences concurrently if convicted of both.

Carlee Russell claimed to have seen a toddler wandering the side of a highway before she disappeared.
Russell, 26, called 911 on July 13 to report seeing a toddler on the side of the highway. When police responded to the call, they found Russell’s car but no sign of her or a toddler, setting off a massive missing person search.

The nursing student returned home two days later, spinning a wild tale to family and authorities about her abduction and escape.

On Monday, a lawyer for Russell admitted she had lied and said there was never a kidnapping or a toddler on the highway. He didn't provide Russell’s motive, but said she is asking the community for prayer and forgiveness.

Making false statements to police — which Russell admitted to doing both with her original 911 call and in statements to police in the immediate aftermath of her return — are illegal under Alabama law but are usually a misdemeanor.

Russell could be tried in a problem-solving court, where mental health issues would be taken into consideration.

She has no criminal record and already has expressed remorse for her actions, which would possibly help lessen her sentence. 

