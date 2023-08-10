Police Mistakenly Arrest Man Holding Baby at Applebee’s for Hit-and-Run While Real Suspects Hid in Bathroom

Last month in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officers mistakenly arrested the wrong individual in connection with a hit-and-run. The real suspect was allegedly hiding in an Applebee’s bathroom at the time, local reports stated.

A Facebook video, later shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, shows two officers attempting to arrest a Black man seated in the restaurant with a baby in his arms. One officer forcefully grips the man's head, while the other tries to take the infant.

"I'm not doing s***! Let me the f*** go!" the man exclaimed, resisting the officers' efforts to separate him from the baby.

The situation escalated further when the man was pushed to the ground, with an officer striking him multiple times near his head.

Jennifer Harris, the Applebee's duty manager at the time, recounted to local station WISN12, "[Police] came in and asked [the family] to show them what car they came in, so they could verify if they were in the car accident or not. The guy didn't want to comply, he had his baby in his arms. [The officers] kept telling him he's not under arrest, but he's detained, and needed to answer this question."

Harris elaborated, explaining that the man wanted to change his baby's diaper, but when he tried to move in the opposite direction, the police physically restrained him, causing the baby to hit its head.

The actual suspects of the hit-and-run were later discovered hiding in the restaurant’s bathroom, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Initial witnesses described seeing two Black men and a Black woman with a child fleeing the hit-and-run scene, heading towards the Applebee’s. An employee then alerted the police to the presence of “suspicious people”, pointing them to the wrongly accused party.

In a statement to the Sentinel, the police explained, "The male was being detained as the crash was being investigated. He resisted, and the incident that was caught on camera unfolded from there.”

The authorities later recognized that the man in the video was not connected to the crash. Nonetheless, he was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting, and obstructing an officer. The Black woman accompanying him faced similar charges, along with marijuana possession.

The Kenosha Police Department's statement confirmed that the actual culprits of the hit-and-run were located in the restaurant's restroom.

The misidentification and subsequent arrest stirred significant backlash in the community. Leaders of Kenosha, a nonprofit pushing for social justice, hosted a press conference, demanding a comprehensive investigation.

The police department pledged to initiate an internal review concerning the officers' behavior during the incident.

Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, criticized the charges against the innocent man, calling them “ridiculous." She emphasized that the man, an Illinois resident, was merely dining with his family at the restaurant.

"It just doesn't seem that anyone was a voice of reason that had a uniform on," she said, according to the news outlet. A complete lack of disregard for people that don't look like you, that don't have that uniform on.”

The Messenger sought a comment from the Kenosha Police Department but has yet to receive a reply.