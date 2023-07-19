Police Union Official Urges LAPD Cops To ‘Go Where City Council Doesn’t Hate You’
The post came days before the LAPD's contract expiration on June 30, negations are still going on
As salary negotiations for the Los Angeles Police Department continue to drag on, one union leader has taken to Facebook to express her true feelings. In a now-deleted post, the Los Angeles Police Protective League’s vice president, Jerretta Sandoz, encouraged LAPD members to leave the job and find another where their worth is valued.
“Go somewhere that respects the work you do and you don’t have to beg for a great contract,” she wrote. “Go somewhere that has a city council or city manager that openly acknowledges the great work you do, go somewhere that doesn’t have two or more City Council members who hate you (no exaggeration).”
The post came days before the LAPD's contract expiration on June 30, and negotiations are still ongoing. According to the Los Angeles Times, the post garnered both support and backlash, with stats depicting how the number of officers dropped to 9,027 last week, down roughly 1,000 compared to 2019.
Data indicates that the department is expected to lose around 500 officers within the next nine years. But while the post itself has been deleted, Sandoz still remains headstrong on her views.
“My comments were part of a larger online thread about officers who stated they already decided to leave the LAPD,” she said. “And I stand by every word I wrote to those who decided or are strongly considering leaving the LAPD for another agency.”
In a statement to the Times, Sandoz said she hopes the department makes “improvements” and that officers choose to stay with the LAPD. While Sandoz attributes the lack of salary and support as a reason, Police Chief Michel Moore believes the decline in the number of officers can be blamed on calls to end police brutality and defund the police.
Supporting Sandoz, Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian said he was hopeful a new union contract would help address the LAPD’s recruitment and retention problems.
