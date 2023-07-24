Police Unable to Identify Remains of Woman Found in 3 Suitcases, Hope Clothing Can Help - The Messenger
Police Unable to Identify Remains of Woman Found in 3 Suitcases, Hope Clothing Can Help

The middle-aged white or Hispanic victim was wearing a floral tank top and black shorts

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Delray Beach Police held a news conference on Monday and called for public help in identifying human remains found in suitcases.WPTV News

Florida police are seeking help from the community after they were unable to identify human remains found in three separate suitcases.

The latest details on the Delray Beach case were shared at a news conference on Monday.

Investigators received a 911 call regarding a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday afternoon. One suitcase was recovered and the other two were found a short time later.

The victim is a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair and she is approximately 5-foot-4.

Police say she might have tattooed eyebrows and she was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

"We are requesting help from the community and anyone that has information in this case," said Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager. "No information is too small."

Police said they believe the remains were placed in the water sometime between July 17 and early morning on July 20.

They encourage the public to look at surveillance video taken during that time, especially for suspicious vehicles or people carrying luggage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

