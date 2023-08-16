Police Trying to Find Owner of Kitten Found in Stolen Vehicle - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Police Trying to Find Owner of Kitten Found in Stolen Vehicle

Connecticut police officers are trying to reunite with his owner a kitten found in a stolen car

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
kittenMeriden Police Department

Connecticut police officers are trying to reunite with his owner a kitten found in a stolen car.

Officers found the 7-week-old male cat under the seat of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash with a Meriden Police Department vehicle last week. Meriden officers were looking for this vehicle, which police believe was linked to multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. 

Police believe the gray-and-white kitten was acquired somewhere between the robberies in Wallingford, Branford, Southington or Torrington, according to the department’s Facebook post

“We are hopeful someone recognizes our adorable feline friend and can help us reunite him with his owner,” the department said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-238-1911.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.