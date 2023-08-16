Police Trying to Find Owner of Kitten Found in Stolen Vehicle

Connecticut police officers are trying to reunite with his owner a kitten found in a stolen car.
Officers found the 7-week-old male cat under the seat of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash with a Meriden Police Department vehicle last week. Meriden officers were looking for this vehicle, which police believe was linked to multiple armed robberies in Connecticut.
Police believe the gray-and-white kitten was acquired somewhere between the robberies in Wallingford, Branford, Southington or Torrington, according to the department’s Facebook post.
“We are hopeful someone recognizes our adorable feline friend and can help us reunite him with his owner,” the department said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-238-1911.
