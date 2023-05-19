Police Tase 95-Year-Old Great-Grandmother with Dementia at Nursing Home

A 95-year-old Australian woman, Clare Nowland, sustained critical injuries after police used a taser on her in the nursing home where she resided, as per a BBC report. Nowland, who has dementia, lived at the Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, New South Wales.

Police were responding to reports of an elderly woman brandishing a steak knife in the early hours of Wednesday. Nowland, who relies on a walker, advanced towards the officers slowly with the knife, Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter informed reporters. "I can't speculate on what was going through anyone's mind," he said.

Courtesy of Andrew Thaler

Cotter stated that two officers tried to defuse the situation with Nowland, who weighs just 95 pounds, according to the Associated Press. However, when she continued to move toward them, they resorted to using a taser.

A family friend told the BBC that Nowland was tasered in the chest and back. The shock caused her to fall, resulting in a fractured skull and severe brain bleeding. Her family is reportedly in mourning, not expecting her to recover from the injuries.

The police are analyzing body camera footage from the incident to evaluate if excessive force was employed. Cotter confirmed that the video would not be released to the public. Nowland, a great-grandmother, was previously in the spotlight in 2008 when she went skydiving to mark her 80th birthday.

The officer involved in the taser incident will remain off-duty until the investigation concludes. Police have not ruled out potential criminal charges against the officer.