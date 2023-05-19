The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Police Tase 95-Year-Old Great-Grandmother with Dementia at Nursing Home

    Police were responding to reports of an elderly woman brandishing a steak knife.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A 95-year-old Australian woman, Clare Nowland, sustained critical injuries after police used a taser on her in the nursing home where she resided, as per a BBC report. Nowland, who has dementia, lived at the Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, New South Wales.

    Police were responding to reports of an elderly woman brandishing a steak knife in the early hours of Wednesday. Nowland, who relies on a walker, advanced towards the officers slowly with the knife, Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter informed reporters. "I can't speculate on what was going through anyone's mind," he said.

    Claire Nowland
    Courtesy of Andrew Thaler

    Cotter stated that two officers tried to defuse the situation with Nowland, who weighs just 95 pounds, according to the Associated Press. However, when she continued to move toward them, they resorted to using a taser.

    Read More

    A family friend told the BBC that Nowland was tasered in the chest and back. The shock caused her to fall, resulting in a fractured skull and severe brain bleeding. Her family is reportedly in mourning, not expecting her to recover from the injuries.

    The police are analyzing body camera footage from the incident to evaluate if excessive force was employed. Cotter confirmed that the video would not be released to the public. Nowland, a great-grandmother, was previously in the spotlight in 2008 when she went skydiving to mark her 80th birthday.

    The officer involved in the taser incident will remain off-duty until the investigation concludes. Police have not ruled out potential criminal charges against the officer.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.