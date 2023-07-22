Police Takedown of Dangerous Couple’s Crime Spree Caught on Body Camera
The video showed a police officer chasing the two suspects on the road at high speeds
Body-camera footage released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows officers pursuing alleged carjackers on a high-speed chase.
The carjackers, 18-year-old Mariah Henderson Martinez and 35-year-old Jordan Sprowl, are accused of having held an Uber drive at knifepoint in June. They also carjacked a bar manager a few days later, police said.
In the footage, published by ABC affiliate KOCO-TV, a police car trails after an SUV on the road. The footage then shows the police car turning into what appears to be a driveway, driving up a grassy hill, and crashing into the backyard of a 92-year-old resident.
Then an officer can be seen on foot, circling the crashed car in the backyard. The officer then sees the couple attempting to run off and chases after them, telling them to get down.
Police captured Martinez shortly after, and K9 units continued to search for Sprowl before finding him in a nearby wooded area. The video shows an officer cuffing the two on the ground.
Both Martinez and Sprowl were arrested on a series of charges, KOCO-TV reported.
Police told the news station that Sprowl was convicted of manslaughter in Missouri in 2014, and was currently on parole in Oklahoma.
