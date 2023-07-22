Police Takedown of Dangerous Couple’s Crime Spree Caught on Body Camera - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Police Takedown of Dangerous Couple’s Crime Spree Caught on Body Camera

The video showed a police officer chasing the two suspects on the road at high speeds

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Body-camera footage released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows officers pursuing alleged carjackers on a high-speed chase.

The carjackers, 18-year-old Mariah Henderson Martinez and 35-year-old Jordan Sprowl, are accused of having held an Uber drive at knifepoint in June. They also carjacked a bar manager a few days later, police said. 

In the footage, published by ABC affiliate KOCO-TV, a police car trails after an SUV on the road. The footage then shows the police car turning into what appears to be a driveway, driving up a grassy hill, and crashing into the backyard of a 92-year-old resident. 

Read More

Then an officer can be seen on foot, circling the crashed car in the backyard. The officer then sees the couple attempting to run off and chases after them, telling them to get down.

Police vehicles with overhead strobe lights at a crime scene
Police cars parked at a crime sceneDouglas Sacha/Getty Images

Police captured Martinez shortly after, and K9 units continued to search for Sprowl before finding him in a nearby wooded area. The video shows an officer cuffing the two on the ground. 

Both Martinez and Sprowl were arrested on a series of charges, KOCO-TV reported.

Police told the news station that Sprowl was convicted of manslaughter in Missouri in 2014, and was currently on parole in Oklahoma.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.