Police Take Dog After Arresting Owner Who Filmed Officers in NYC

An attorney with the Legal Aid Society in New York City is suing the city alleging false arrest after she started recording what she thought might be an illegal stop-and-frisk of several Black men.

In May 2020, Molly Griffard was walking her 9-year-old Yorkie in Brooklyn when she noticed police detaining a group of Black men.

She told local news site Hell Gate that she started recording video, and called out to the young men lined up against the wall, informing them of their right to a lawyer and to remain silent. "That's when one of the officers started pushing me back, even though I wasn't close enough to interfere with what the police were doing," she said.

Griffard said she moved across the street and asked an officer for his business card. But, she said he arrested her.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month, claims that one of Griffard’s co-workers also was on the scene and willing to take the dog. But instead, police took her and her dog, Harvey, to the 79th Precinct and separated the two.

Held for 8 hours

Griffard was held for eight hours and never got her phone back.

She was given a desk appearance ticket and the charges were later dismissed.

Molly Griffard’s 9-year-old Yorkie named Harvey. (Court filing)

She said her dog was traumatized by the event and is now on Xanax.

Her civil rights suit names the City of New York and two NYPD officers.

She is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for “psychological and emotional distress” for the “substantial injuries” she suffered.

The Messenger reached out to the city for comment on the suit but has not received a response.