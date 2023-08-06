Police Still Seeking Teen Suspects Who Trashed NYPD Car at Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot

The New York City Police Department is still searching for teens caught on video trashing a cop car in Union Square on Friday during an riot caused by Twitch and YouTube star Kai Cenat's unlicensed PS5 giveaway.

Police released photos of six out of the eight teen suspects connected to the incident. They are believed to be between 14 and 18 years of age, according to the New York Post.

The video appears to show one teen jumping on top of the parked cop car and dancing, while others appear to be seen kicking the vehicle's doors and windows.

Cenat, 21, has 20 million followers online. He announced on social media that he would give away free PS5 gaming consoles at Union Square. Officials said he allegedly did not apply for a permit before the event took place.

Cenat was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, then freed on a desk appearance ticket. Police have made 66 arrests in connection to the riot.

Police are still searching for a group of teenagers who wrecked an NYPD car during the Kai Cenat riot. YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Following the incident, Cenat posted a photo of the riot from a local newscast on his Instagram Story. Some followers took to his comments to express their disapproval.

His company Any Means Possible (AMP) released a statement apologizing for the incident.

"We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected people and businesses and do not condone that behavior. We apologize to all of those impacted, and we are fully cooperating with local authorities," AMP said.

During a press conference on Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was asked about the riot. He suggested that the event could have been the result of "outside agitators."

"We believe there were some outside influencers that may have attempted to aggravate this situation," he said.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the teenagers who trashed the police car to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or online at https://crimestophers.nypdonline.org.