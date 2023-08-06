Police Still Seeking Teen Suspects Who Trashed NYPD Car at Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Police Still Seeking Teen Suspects Who Trashed NYPD Car at Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot

'We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected people and businesses and do not condone that behavior,' Kai Cenat's company said

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The New York City Police Department is still searching for teens caught on video trashing a cop car in Union Square on Friday during an riot caused by Twitch and YouTube star Kai Cenat's unlicensed PS5 giveaway.

Police released photos of six out of the eight teen suspects connected to the incident. They are believed to be between 14 and 18 years of age, according to the New York Post.

The video appears to show one teen jumping on top of the parked cop car and dancing, while others appear to be seen kicking the vehicle's doors and windows.

Read More

Cenat, 21, has 20 million followers online. He announced on social media that he would give away free PS5 gaming consoles at Union Square. Officials said he allegedly did not apply for a permit before the event took place.

Cenat was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, then freed on a desk appearance ticket. Police have made 66 arrests in connection to the riot.

Kai Cenat Riot
Police are still searching for a group of teenagers who wrecked an NYPD car during the Kai Cenat riot.YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Following the incident, Cenat posted a photo of the riot from a local newscast on his Instagram Story. Some followers took to his comments to express their disapproval.

His company Any Means Possible (AMP) released a statement apologizing for the incident.

"We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected people and businesses and do not condone that behavior. We apologize to all of those impacted, and we are fully cooperating with local authorities," AMP said.

During a press conference on Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was asked about the riot. He suggested that the event could have been the result of "outside agitators."

"We believe there were some outside influencers that may have attempted to aggravate this situation," he said.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the teenagers who trashed the police car to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or online at https://crimestophers.nypdonline.org.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.