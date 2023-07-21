Police ‘Still Deciding’ Whether to Charge Carlee Russell After Finding Kidnap Story Doesn’t Add Up (Exclusive)

Alabama police are still investigating the baffling case of Carlethia "Carlee" Russell's disappearance — and sudden reemergence — while the elaborate story she and her family have told about a kidnapping continues to develop.

Now, a police source tells The Messenger that it's unclear if the 25-year-old nursing student will face charges related to the incident.

"A decision has not been made," says the source, who spoke to The Messenger on the condition of anonymity. "The investigation is ongoing, to figure out why the heck it all happened in the first place."

The police source insists that "everyone wants to be very sensitive about this case."

"Because if this story isn't true, there can be many reasons why she would make something up," says the source.

Carlee Russell's parents say police are pursuing her 'abductor' Hoover Police Department

"Some of those reasons mean that she should be arrested," the source continues. "Others mean that she needs a different kind of help."

As for whether investigators believe Russell may have broken any laws, the source says they are "still deciding."

"It's really hard to say right now what will happen," adds the source.

Carlee Russell claimed to have seen a toddler wandering the side of a highway before she disappeared. Hoover Police Department

Russell vanished on July 13 after she called 911 to report seeing a diaper-clad toddler wandering on a highway in Hoover, Alabama. She then called a relative, and could be heard screaming on the phone.

Authorities rushed to the scene. They found her car and a few of her belongings, but no sign of Russell.

There was no trace of the missing toddler, either. In fact, there were no other sightings of the child, no active Amber Alerts or missing children reports in the area. Police told The Messenger earlier this week they were not looking for the child Russell reported seeing.

An extensive search was conducted for Russell, but authorities were unable to locate her.

Then on Saturday, she showed up on foot at home.

Russell's family and friends have insisted that she was the victim of a kidnapping. Her boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, posted that she was "literally fighting for her life" while missing before he scrubbed his social media accounts of her.

Her mother, Talitha Russell, told NBC News, "We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state and let medical professionals take care of her."

Carlee Russell's parents on NBC's "Today." TODAY Show/Twitter

Talitha added though she could not disclose information on how her daughter returned home. "She found her way back to us, however, we can't discuss the details of that," Russell's mother said.

But since then police have released information that contradicts Russell and her family's account.

Police allege that, before she disappeared, Russell searched for information about Amber Alerts and "Taken," a movie about a kidnapping.

Authorities also claim thats she stole items from work, including a toilet paper roll, before vanishing on the side of the highway.

Those items as well as snacks she bought from Target after work weren't found in her abandoned car — though her phone and other items were left behind.

Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis told reporters on Wednesday that he was unable to verify the details of Carlee Russell's kidnapping. Hoover Alabama Police Department (2)

After an initial interview upon returning home, police said Russell denied their request for a follow-up.

Still, police have been giving Russell the benefit of the doubt since their investigation began. As the police source said previously, "She may have just been through the most traumatic experience of her life."

The Messenger left a message for Russell on a phone that is alleged to be hers.

It's unclear if she has hired an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.