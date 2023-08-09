Police Shut Down Social Media Speculation About Husband of New York Doctor in Murder-Suicide - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Police Shut Down Social Media Speculation About Husband of New York Doctor in Murder-Suicide

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The woman who died in a murder-suicide was an oncologist at Mount Sinai Hospital.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A New York State police trooper is shutting down social media rumors about the husband of a prominent oncologist who killed her daughter, then herself, in an apparent murder-suicide.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, who worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, shot her baby, then turned the gun on herself on Saturday morning, according to a police news release.

State Trooper Steven Nevel tried to dispel rumors about her husband's involvement in the incident in an interview with TODAY.com.

“The trolls on social media are dragging the husband through the mud,” he told the outlet. “But I can tell you 100% unequivocally, without a doubt, that he did not do this.” 

Read More

Tim Talty and Cascetta got married in 2019, according to TODAY. He is the founder of a protein bar company that his wife endorsed. Nevel told the outlet that Talty was away at the time of the incident.

Nevel added that Talty had been "nothing but cooperative."

A neighbor told the New York Post that an ambulance and police came to the family's residence "at least twice" this summer. Another told the Post that they were "very private people" who "kept to themselves."

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.