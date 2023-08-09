Police Shut Down Social Media Speculation About Husband of New York Doctor in Murder-Suicide

A New York State police trooper is shutting down social media rumors about the husband of a prominent oncologist who killed her daughter, then herself, in an apparent murder-suicide.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, who worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, shot her baby, then turned the gun on herself on Saturday morning, according to a police news release.

State Trooper Steven Nevel tried to dispel rumors about her husband's involvement in the incident in an interview with TODAY.com.

“The trolls on social media are dragging the husband through the mud,” he told the outlet. “But I can tell you 100% unequivocally, without a doubt, that he did not do this.”

Tim Talty and Cascetta got married in 2019, according to TODAY. He is the founder of a protein bar company that his wife endorsed. Nevel told the outlet that Talty was away at the time of the incident.

Nevel added that Talty had been "nothing but cooperative."

A neighbor told the New York Post that an ambulance and police came to the family's residence "at least twice" this summer. Another told the Post that they were "very private people" who "kept to themselves."

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.