A South Carolina man has filed a lawsuit after he and his mother were fired upon by sheriff's deputies, alleging that the officers failed to attempt deescalation and acted "like cowboys from a John Wayne movie." Two years ago, Trevor Mullinax was conversing with his mother, Tammy Beason, in his pickup truck when the deputies approached them.

The lawsuit states that the officers immediately drew their weapons and resorted "to using deadly force, without attempting to deescalate the situation." Body camera footage obtained by NBC News reveals York County deputies approaching Mullinax and Beason, shouting "let me see your hands," and then firing over 50 times at them. Mullinax was shot nine times, while Beason escaped unharmed.

The York County Sheriff's Office cleared the four deputies involved of any wrongdoing after an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division. Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a statement that Mullinax "chose to put these men in danger by pulling a shotgun" and that the deputies were "required to use force."

Mullinax's attorney, Justin Bamberg, acknowledged that his client had been "contemplating suicide" but argued that it did not justify the officers' actions, stating that "at no point did he point the weapon at himself" or anyone else.

According to the official complaint, a call was placed to the sheriff's department requesting a wellness check for Mullinax, along with the phone numbers of Mullinax and Beason. The officers, however, did not call either number and instead arrived at the property unannounced.