Police Seize Dozens of Kilos of Cocaine Branded with Nazi Symbols

More than 100 pounds of cocaine headed for Belgium were seized in Peru by ant-narcotics police on Thursday. Hidden in 50 packages the size of bricks, the drugs had Nazi flags and swastikas printed on them, pictures shared with the Associated Press confirmed. Some of the packages were opened and also inscribed with the name ‘Hitler,’ Al Jazeera reported.





Peru National Police/Twitter

The discovery was made in the port of Paita, on Peru’s northern Pacific coast, in the air duct of a shipping container carrying asparagus. According to a police report obtained by the AP, it had been anchored in Ecuador earlier.

After discovering these packages, police searched more than 80 containers on the vessel.

While Peruvian authorities have reported finding cocaine hidden in brick packages before, the Nazi symbols are a first, according to The Guardian.

Peruvian officials estimate around 100 tons of drugs are produced in the country, with most going to Europe by sea. Peru is the world’s second-largest grower of coca leaf and producer of cocaine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

--With Associated Press