    Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans Shootings

    A 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman were both shot and killed on Saturday night in New Orleans' Seventh District.

    Published |Updated
    Jason Hahn
    JWPlayer

    New Orleans authorities are looking into a series of shootings that occurred over the weekend that may be connected.

    According to New Orleans Police Department, two shootings occurred at different locations in the Seventh District at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday.

    Responding officers pronounced a 17-year-old boy dead at the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

    At another location just minutes away, officers found a 31-year-old woman who had been shot while inside her vehicle, which had traveled several blocks before coming to a stop.

    Read More

    The woman was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. A 2-month-old infant who was inside the vehicle was unharmed.

    Two other individuals, aged 20 and 13, were found with gunshot wounds and were admitted to local hospitals. Their conditions are reported to be stable, police said.

    Per the press release, all incidents occurred within the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street.

    According to the Associated Press, police are looking for two suspects, one who may have a handgun and another with a rifle.

    The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will assume the task of determining the precise cause of death. The victims' identities will be released once the autopsies have been completed and their families have been notified.

