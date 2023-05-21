Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans Shootings
A 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman were both shot and killed on Saturday night in New Orleans' Seventh District.
New Orleans authorities are looking into a series of shootings that occurred over the weekend that may be connected.
According to New Orleans Police Department, two shootings occurred at different locations in the Seventh District at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Responding officers pronounced a 17-year-old boy dead at the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
At another location just minutes away, officers found a 31-year-old woman who had been shot while inside her vehicle, which had traveled several blocks before coming to a stop.
- New Mexico Shooting ‘Purely Random,’ Suspect ‘Shot at Whatever,’ Authorities Say
- Families of Victims of Multiple Texas Shootings Cheer as Lawmakers Advance Rare Gun Control Measure
- Sword Wielding Person Cuts off Man’s Hand on California Sidewalk
- Police Officers, Multiple People Shot in Farmington, New Mexico
- Five Shot and Wounded in Denver, Suspect not yet Arrested
The woman was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. A 2-month-old infant who was inside the vehicle was unharmed.
Two other individuals, aged 20 and 13, were found with gunshot wounds and were admitted to local hospitals. Their conditions are reported to be stable, police said.
Per the press release, all incidents occurred within the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street.
According to the Associated Press, police are looking for two suspects, one who may have a handgun and another with a rifle.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will assume the task of determining the precise cause of death. The victims' identities will be released once the autopsies have been completed and their families have been notified.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews