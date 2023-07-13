Police Searching for Two Men in Alleged Attempted Kidnapping of 14-Year-Old at Pennsylvania Mall

Authorities are looking for two men who allegedly tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl as she walked through a mall in eastern Pennsylvania's Montgomery County Wednesday night, Abington Township police announced.



The young victim told police she was going down the escalator at the three-story Willow Grove Park Mall when one of the suspects approached her at the bottom, identifying himself as "Alex."



Police say he asked her to walk with him, extending his arm as if to lead her through the mall. When she explained she was underage, the man allegedly grabbed the victim's arm, hooked it around his, and began walking with her.



A startling photo apparently taken by the victim shows the man's arm hooked around her wrist.

The girl said she eventually escaped the man's clutches and screamed as other bystanders stepped in to make sure the suspect couldn't grab her again.



The suspect then allegedly met up with a different man, and they immediately left the mall together in a dark gray Dodge or Chrysler crossover. Police believe the second man was working "in concert" with the first and are currently searching for both men.