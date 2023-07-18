Police Searching for Mother and Little Boy After Father Finds 12-Year-Old Son Dead

A Tennessee father found his 12-year-old son dead Monday night, with the boy's mother and 4-year-old brother missing.

Shelbyville Police Department announced an endangered child alert on its Facebook page, along with descriptions of the boy and mother.

Officers later said Tuesday morning that 4-year-old Rafael Sylvester and Patricia Sylvester, 32, were found safe.

The 12-year-old's death is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is still underway.

On Monday, his dad arrived at the house on Barksdale Lane at around 9.50pm and found the boy unresponsive.

Police had said they "desperately" needed to speak with the boy's mother and little brother.

After sharing Patricia's photo and an image of her vehicle, she and the boy were found safe.

Officers said more information will be shared when it becomes available.