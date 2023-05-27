Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s Death

Police in Pennsylvania have denied there's a connection between Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four Idaho college students last year, with the case of a woman who was found dead after she disappeared last year amid news reports that suggested there may be a link.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, the remains of Dana Smithers, 45, of Stroudsburg Borough, Pennsylvania, were found on April 27 -- nearly a year after Smithers went missing on May 28, 2022.

Earlier this week, questions swirled over whether Kohberger is linked to Smithers' case after CNN, News Nation, and other outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported Kohberger's parents were subpoenaed to offer testimony to a grand jury investigating Smithers' death.

The Messenger was not able to independently verify those reports.

Kohberger's parents live in Monroe County, the same jurisdiction where Smithers disappeared.

But authorities have disputed claims that Kohberger, charged with the quadruple slayings in Idaho, is connected to the pending case surrounding Smithers' death.

"The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is aware of the many currently reported news articles, in which various media outlets have reported connections between the SARPD’s Dana Smithers missing person investigation and Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger," the Stroud Area Regional Police Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The SARPD has NO EVIDENCE that Dana Smither’s disappearance, is in ANY WAY tied to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger."

Smithers' sister, Stacey Smithers, also told News Nation on Thursday that Kohberger is not connected.

Stacey Smithers told the outlet she knew about the grand jury investigation before Kohberger's arrest in December.

She also said jurors looked into any connection Kohberger had with the case following his arrest. But it became clear he was not involved in what happened to her sister, as there is evidence he was not in the area when her sister was last seen, she said.

According to police, Dana Smithers was reported missing on June 6, 2022.

She was last seen a week earlier around 11:05 p.m. when she was captured on a Ring doorbell video camera recording leaving a friend's home with her cell phone in hand, police have said.

Her phone, wallet, and daily medication were found at her home, and a family member told investigators she was never away from her young daughter for that long.

Authorities searched a heavily wooded area not far from where she was last found but did not find her.

Last month, human remains identified as Dana Smithers were discovered in a wooded area next to Park Avenue in the Borough of Stroudsburg, police said.

An autopsy was conducted on May 1. The cause and manner of death were unknown as of earlier this month.

Kohberger is charged for the murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were all students at the University of Idaho.

Prosecutors have so far not publicly said a motive for the murders of the four college students.

But they allege that early on Nov. 13, Kohberger drove across the Washington state line into Idaho, broke into the students' home and killed them.

Authorities have said Koherger's car can be seen on security video camera footage taken near the home where the students were found around the time of the murders. His DNA was recovered on a knife sheath found at the scene, officials have said.

Kohberger was arraigned on an indictment charging him with four counts of first-degree murder on Monday in Idaho. He did not enter a plea.



