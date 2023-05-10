Police Say Handyman Gunned Down by Suspects Who ‘Wanted to Kill a White Person’

A Louisiana homicide detective testifying in court Tuesday said the two men accused of fatally shooting longtime handyman Lawrence Herr targeted him because he was white.
WWL-TV reports the detective, who was not named, alleged that the 66-year-old handyman was murdered April 10 by two men: Tahj Matthews, 23, and Maurice Holmes, 25.
According to police, Herr was gunned down while installing a mailbox for a client.
Matthews and Holmes were charged with Herr's killing on April 11.
During Tuesday's hearing, the detective handling the investigation testified that one of the two suspects allegedly acknowledged they had been out together on April 10, looking for random people to shoot.
Asked in court why the pair had specifically shot Herr, the detective alleged that the two men had "wanted to kill a white person."
Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley confirmed the alleged motive for Herr's murder while speaking to WLOX and WVUE Tuesday evening.
The detective further testified that police were able to track the two suspects after finding surveillance footage of the vehicle the fled the scene in.
Matthews and Holmes were charged with first-degree murder. They are being held without bond, and have not yet been asked to enter a plea.
A GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover Herr's funeral costs describes him as a "happy, go-lucky Christian man" who "lived with and helped care for his almost 90-year-old mother."
