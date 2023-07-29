Police Reveal Artist Rendering of Unidentified Woman Found Dismembered in 3 Suitcases
Florida police officers believe she was a white or Hispanic woman between the ages of 35 and 55, with brown hair and tattooed eyebrows
The Delray Beach Police Department on Thursday revealed a possible image of the woman whose remains were found spread out across three suitcases in Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway last week.
Officials found the luggage floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, as The Messenger previously reported. Officers at the time said all three suitcases appear to be filled with the remains belonging to one woman.
In a press conference earlier this week, police asked the public to help them identify the woman. They believe she was a white or Hispanic woman between the ages of 35 and 55, with brown hair and standing at approximately 5 foot 4 inches.
Police, though they’re still working on identifying the woman, released a new rendering to help members of the public recognize her.
The rendering, published in a Thursday press release, shows a woman with thin, tattooed eyebrows and side-swept, shoulder-length brown hair.
“We are again asking for help from people who live along the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach to review their personally owned video surveillance cameras during the specified timeframe,” the release says.
Officers found the remains after receiving a call about a suspicious object floating in the water. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the initial suitcase, as well as the other two nearby after further investigation.
It’s unclear when the woman was dismembered, but officers estimate that it was sometime between July 17 and July 20, according to the release.
