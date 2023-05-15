The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Police Officers, Multiple People Shot in Farmington, New Mexico

    At least four people, including the suspect, have been killed.

    Published |Updated
    Ben Kesslen
    JWPlayer

    At least four people, including the suspect, were killed and multiple others were injured Monday in a mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico.

    The Farmington Police Department said the shooting resulted in "multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased."

    Authorities also said the suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.” The suspect has not been named and the motive is currently unknown.

    Two police officers were shot and brought to the San Juan Regional Medical Center where they are currently in stable condition, police said.

    The names of the victims have not been released.

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was responding to the shooting in Farmington, which is in New Mexico's northwest corner just below the Colorado border.

    Schools in the city were temporarily in lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the incident but were not affected by the shooting.

    New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Twitter she was "deeply upset by the tragic violence that unfolded today in Farmington.

    "I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy," the Democrat wrote. "I’m also grateful for the quick response by law enforcement. My administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.”

    Farmington is a city of around 46,600 people in rural San Juan County and is about 200 miles northwest of Santa Fe.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

