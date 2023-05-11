Police rushed to help a person who sounded like they were in danger, only to discover the screaming was actually coming from a goat.
According to a Facebook post from Enid Police Department in Oklahoma, Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey received reports of someone yelling for help and went to investigate. When they arrived on the scene, they too heard what they believed to be a cry for help from someone in the distance.
"I think that's a person. That's a person," Officer Sneed says in the video as they made their way toward the sound.
- High School Track Star Can’t Compete After Bringing Goat to Last Day of School
- Cops Warn of ‘Peeping Goat’ Roaming New Jersey Town: ‘Do Not Try to Apprehend Him’
- Police Find Body of Boston Boy, 4, Who Went Missing on Mother’s Day
- Police Tase 95-Year-Old Great-Grandmother with Dementia at Nursing Home
- Texas Police Officer Shot and Killed Responding to Domestic Violence Call
They soon learned the sound was not a person in urgent need, but a goat.
"Running toward the sound, the two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends," the Enid Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Body camera footage captured the entire incident, including the moment the officers realized they were called for a goat.
This is the second time in recent weeks that goats have warranted a call from police. Last week in Florida, police were called to break up a fight in progress only to realize it was goats at the center of the brawl.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews