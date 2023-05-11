The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Police Say ‘Damsel in Distress’ Was Just a Goat Who Missed Its Friends

    The cries didn't come from a human.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    tomophotography / Getty

    Police rushed to help a person who sounded like they were in danger, only to discover the screaming was actually coming from a goat.

    According to a Facebook post from Enid Police Department in Oklahoma, Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey received reports of someone yelling for help and went to investigate. When they arrived on the scene, they too heard what they believed to be a cry for help from someone in the distance.

    "I think that's a person. That's a person," Officer Sneed says in the video as they made their way toward the sound.

    Read More

    They soon learned the sound was not a person in urgent need, but a goat.

    "Running toward the sound, the two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends," the Enid Police Department wrote on Facebook.

    Body camera footage captured the entire incident, including the moment the officers realized they were called for a goat.

    This is the second time in recent weeks that goats have warranted a call from police. Last week in Florida, police were called to break up a fight in progress only to realize it was goats at the center of the brawl.

