Police Remove Texas Man for Reading Banned Book at School Board Meeting

Police removed a man from a Texas school board meeting Tuesday after he began reading a passage from an LGBTQ coming-of-age novel that's been banned from local school libraries.

Mike Cee was escorted out of the Fort Worth Independent School District board meeting moments after he started to read a summary of "Flamer," a graphic novel by Mike Curato.

The controversial book is among more than 100 titles that have been pulled from library shelves in the district's elementary and middle schools, as the school system works to adhere to a new state law requiring the removal of books deemed "sexually explicit," the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported.

At the start of the two minutes he had at the podium during the meeting's public comment session, Cee motioned the sign of the cross and told board members, "Satan rules the world," a video of the meeting shows.

"Satan speaks through some of you," he continued. "It could be some of these board members. It could be some of the audience. God has given us free will to do the right thing."

Cee was warned by officials that if he read anything vulgar from the book, he would be removed. He then read the line, "Who wants my hot wiener," and insisted he was referring to a hot dog.

Board members quickly had Cee, who continued reading, removed by officers.

Outside the meeting room, Cee told a group of people "this book is in this school system – and you're defending it," according to video taken by the Star-Telegram.

When reached by The Messenger on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department directed questions about the incident to the school district.

In a statement, a district spokesperson said as a matter of board policy to ensure "all people who wish to speak a meaningful opportunity to voice their concerns," disruptions at public meetings are not permitted.

"During our last meeting, an individual was escorted out after failing to comply with repeated warnings from the Board president and legal counsel," the statement said. "We deeply value open dialogue. We invite everyone to share their perspectives while upholding decorum. The Board is receptive to public commentary and kindly asks all speakers to respect each other and Board Policy."

"Flamer" tells the story of a teen's self discovery of his homosexuality and contains depictions of sex acts. The novel has frequently fallen onto banned book lists around the country, including in Florida, as lawmakers have tried to rein in the availability of material to students they consider inappropriate in schools.

According to the Star-Tribune, "Flamer" was removed from school libraries in the Texas district this summer along with “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “Wait What? A Comic Book Guide to Relationships, Bodies, and Growing Up” by Heather Corinna.

Cee was among numerous speakers who used Tuesday's public comment to express support for or opposition against the ongoing book ban.

Layne Craig, an English professor at Texas Christian University who is also a parent of two students in the city's school district, said she trusts the district's librarians to select books that address students' needs and called on school leaders to push back against the "widespread removal of books."

"I’d like the district to fully and vocally support librarians. I'd like to see more outspoken defense of our librarians against the kind of unwarranted attacks they face lately,” Craig said.

“I’m also here to support our district’s LGBTQ+ students, who are the target of current attempts to remove books from our libraries," she added. "These students, like all of our Fort Worth ISD students, deserve to see themselves and their stories represented at school.

A report from the free speech advocacy organization, PEN America, found Texas had banned more books during the 2021-2022 school year than any other state, with 801 titles blocked from students across 22 school districts.

Florida had the second highest total with 566 books banned in 21 districts.

Between July 2021 and June 2022, 1,648 book titles were banned in schools across the United States, according to PEN America.