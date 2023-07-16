Police Release Full Timeline of Carlee Russell’s Whereabouts Leading Up to Disappearance

Police in Alabama announced late Sunday that missing person Carlee Russell was found and reunited with her family after a brief hospital stay, and provided a full timeline of the events leading up to her disappearance.

"During the initial portion of the investigation, detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee’s steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case," read a statement posted on the Facebook Page of the Hoover Police Department.

At 9:34 p.m. Thursday, Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student, called 911 and reported a male toddler in a diaper wandering along I-459 and was going to check on him. After hanging up with the dispatcher, she called a relative.

"Traffic camera footage was obtained which depicted this portion of the incident, and that footage is still being analyzed as part of the investigation," police stated on its post. "Carlee’s 911 call remains the only timely report of a child on the interstate."

Investigators with the Crimes Against Persons Unit were notified and the investigation immediately began, bringing aboard multiple agencies, police said.

"No stone was left unturned and the investigation continued throughout the weekend," police stated.

During the 48 hours she was missing, Lt. Daniel Lowe of the Hoover Police conducted a news conference on Friday and said they received a report from a witness who reported seeing a man and a gray vehicle near the area, FOX8 reported. No additional details have been reported.

At 10:44 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a 911 call from Russell's home where she returned on foot. She was immediately taken to the hospital where she was evaluated and treated, as well as providing officials with an initial statement.

"The details of that statement are a part of the ongoing investigation which is expected to continue over the next few days. During the initial portion of the investigation detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee’s steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case," police stated.

The statement did not provide any clarity behind what led to her vanishing over the 48 hours.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Thomar Simmons asked the public to be patient in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically & mentally stable again,” he said. “She is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment.”