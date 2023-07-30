Police Recruit Speaks Out About ‘Master-Slave Mentality’ That Pushed Him to Resign Before Even Getting a Badge
The DOJ is currently investigating multiple complaints against the Memphis Police Department
A former police recruit recently spoke out about alleged discrimination within the Memphis Police Department, claiming that Black officers are treated differently by officials with a “master-slave mentality.”
The former recruit, whose name was withheld, recounted the work environment that he was part of before resigning in 2021, according to local news station WREG-TV, claiming he experienced and witnessed discrimination against race and religion.
“Some of them have a master-slave mentality,” he said. “It’s very belittling and I just couldn’t deal with it. Seeing how they treat other black people was a big issue. They didn’t ever talk to the white officers the way they speak to the Black officers.”
The allegations come amid an ongoing probe by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into multiple complaints against the Memphis Police Department for practices that allegedly involve racial inequality and making improper traffic stops.
- Sheriff Charged With Giving Out Badges for Cash
- Want to stop police abuse? Screen out the abusers, experts say.
- ‘Jon & Kate’ Star Collin Gosselin Claims Mom Institutionalized Him for Speaking Out on ‘Abusive’ Behavior
- How To Fix Military Recruiting Crisis: Get Kids Fit
- Jaime Camil Reveals Why Dad’s Death Inspired Him to Raise Awareness about Mental Health
"We will allow the DOJ to make the determination concerning our training and department culture," a spokesperson with the Memphis Police Department told The Messenger on Sunday.
Part of the investigation is relying on input from the community about their experiences with Memphis police officers. The former recruit plans to share his own experience as part of the probe.
His negative experience prompted him to resign before completing the program, and he said that he still thinks about his experience at the department to this day.
“I never forgot any of the things I went through,” he said. “There are some good officers there, but the bad officers outshine them and so [there] really needs to be something done about those bad officers.”
Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General with the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, said her office will work with the city and the Memphis Police Department to ensure “constitutional and non-discriminatory policing.”
