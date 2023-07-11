Police Raid Man’s Home to Save ‘Screaming Woman’ — But Find His Noisy Parrot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Police Raid Man’s Home to Save ‘Screaming Woman’ — But Find His Noisy Parrot

One of Steve Wood's birds, Freddie, had been particularly moody that day

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A green parrotSebastian Condrea/Getty Images

British police last week responded to a report of a woman screaming in a home — only to find that the culprit was actually a fussy parrot. 

Essex Police told the BBC that its officers were called to Steve Wood’s home to conduct a welfare check after someone reported hearing a woman screaming inside. 

“But upon arrival [they] discovered the noise was in fact caused by a number of parrots inside a property,” a spokesperson with Essex Police said.

Wood, a birdkeeper of more than two decades, owns 22 parrots. He told the BBC that one of his parrots, Freddie, had been particularly moody that day. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Freddie yelling. 

Read More

Wood answered the door when officers showed up. The officers told him they “had a report that there is a woman screaming for help in your house" and had come to ensure everything was okay.

When Wood realized the noise must have come from Freddie, he was shocked.

"I thought, 'Oh my God what have I done?'” he said.

He explained that it had been his parrots and the officers started laughing. 

"Police have done the right thing and the caller has done the right thing," he said. "There is no bad feelings on my part."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.