Police Raid Man’s Home to Save ‘Screaming Woman’ — But Find His Noisy Parrot

British police last week responded to a report of a woman screaming in a home — only to find that the culprit was actually a fussy parrot.
Essex Police told the BBC that its officers were called to Steve Wood’s home to conduct a welfare check after someone reported hearing a woman screaming inside.
“But upon arrival [they] discovered the noise was in fact caused by a number of parrots inside a property,” a spokesperson with Essex Police said.
Wood, a birdkeeper of more than two decades, owns 22 parrots. He told the BBC that one of his parrots, Freddie, had been particularly moody that day. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Freddie yelling.
Wood answered the door when officers showed up. The officers told him they “had a report that there is a woman screaming for help in your house" and had come to ensure everything was okay.
When Wood realized the noise must have come from Freddie, he was shocked.
"I thought, 'Oh my God what have I done?'” he said.
He explained that it had been his parrots and the officers started laughing.
"Police have done the right thing and the caller has done the right thing," he said. "There is no bad feelings on my part."
