Police Officer Stabbed in Neck, Suspect Killed in Domestic Incident Call

The injured officer is recovering at home

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department badgeCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

An officer in North Carolina was stabbed in the neck after responding to a domestic violence call in Charlotte, which led to the suspect being killed, police say.

The deadly incident took place Sunday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 8 a.m., and, upon arrival, heard gunshots from outside the residence.

Authorities entered the apartment, and while trying to take the suspect into custody, an officer was stabbed in the neck by a knife, police said.

Another officer shot and killed the man, according to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

“This is an unfortunate situation, as we always talk about domestic violence calls for service are always some of the most dangerous that officers can encounter,” Jennings said in his statement.

“Officers did their job today, and they did what they had to do, but we never want to discount the fact that life was taken today,” Jennings added.

CMPD says that the officer who was stabbed and also a female victim of the domestic violence situation who sustained a gunshot wound were both taken to the hospital following the incident for “non life-threatening injuries.”

"Multiple firearms were recovered from inside the apartment," police noted.

Chief Jennings later shared that the involved officer was "thankfully" home "recovering from his injury" on Sunday night.

The identity of the male suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting has not yet been released.

