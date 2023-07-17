Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen He Followed Home After Noise Complaint - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen He Followed Home After Noise Complaint

Cleshaun Cox was 23 at the time when he allegedly followed a teen's car while responding to a noise complaint

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Virginia police officer, Cleshaun Cox, arrested on charges of rape and abduction.Courtesy of Portsmouth Police

After pleading guilty to "forcibly sexually assaulting" a teen, a former Virginia officer is now facing a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, as announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in a press release on July 14.

This new federal charge is in addition to previous charges of "carnal knowledge" and "abduction." The former officer, identified as Cleshaun Cox and currently 31 years old, was 23 at the time when he allegedly followed a teen's car while responding to a noise complaint. Federal prosecutors claim that he kidnapped and raped the 17-year-old high school student inside his patrol car.

According to court documents, Cox admitted that the incident occurred on or about May 27, 2019, while he was on duty and wearing his uniform as an officer with the Portsmouth Police Department. "Police officers are entrusted to safeguard and protect our community, especially vulnerable children," stated Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. "Police officers are not above the law. Those who abuse their position to commit such abhorrent acts must and will be held accountable."

Cox also confessed to lying to state investigators about his actions that night, including falsely claiming ignorance of the girl's true age and falsely stating that she had initiated a sexual act with him. "The defendant violated his oath and abused his power to sexually assault a child," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division. "The federal government will not tolerate law enforcement officials who commit acts of sexual assault and abuse, and we will continue to seek justice for the survivors of these heinous crimes."

Read More

The Miami Herald reported that the teen did not speak up out of fear, revealing that Cox had threatened her with tickets for numerous minor offenses, including issues with her headlights, in an attempt to coerce her into engaging in sexual acts with him.

According to 13News Now, Cox's plea comes after confirmation of his federal indictment, which was filed on June 27. He pleaded guilty to "violating the civil rights of a minor victim by forcibly sexually assaulting her." If Cox's plea agreement is accepted, as stated by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, he will face 15 to 20 years in prison, in addition to up to five years of supervised release and registration as a sex offender.

In 2021, Cox previously pleaded guilty in Portsmouth Circuit Court to charges of carnal knowledge and abduction, resulting in a 15-year prison sentence, of which 10 years were later suspended by the court.

Cox's sentencing is scheduled for November 28.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.