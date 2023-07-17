Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen He Followed Home After Noise Complaint

After pleading guilty to "forcibly sexually assaulting" a teen, a former Virginia officer is now facing a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, as announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in a press release on July 14.

This new federal charge is in addition to previous charges of "carnal knowledge" and "abduction." The former officer, identified as Cleshaun Cox and currently 31 years old, was 23 at the time when he allegedly followed a teen's car while responding to a noise complaint. Federal prosecutors claim that he kidnapped and raped the 17-year-old high school student inside his patrol car.

According to court documents, Cox admitted that the incident occurred on or about May 27, 2019, while he was on duty and wearing his uniform as an officer with the Portsmouth Police Department. "Police officers are entrusted to safeguard and protect our community, especially vulnerable children," stated Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. "Police officers are not above the law. Those who abuse their position to commit such abhorrent acts must and will be held accountable."

Cox also confessed to lying to state investigators about his actions that night, including falsely claiming ignorance of the girl's true age and falsely stating that she had initiated a sexual act with him. "The defendant violated his oath and abused his power to sexually assault a child," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division. "The federal government will not tolerate law enforcement officials who commit acts of sexual assault and abuse, and we will continue to seek justice for the survivors of these heinous crimes."

The Miami Herald reported that the teen did not speak up out of fear, revealing that Cox had threatened her with tickets for numerous minor offenses, including issues with her headlights, in an attempt to coerce her into engaging in sexual acts with him.

According to 13News Now, Cox's plea comes after confirmation of his federal indictment, which was filed on June 27. He pleaded guilty to "violating the civil rights of a minor victim by forcibly sexually assaulting her." If Cox's plea agreement is accepted, as stated by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, he will face 15 to 20 years in prison, in addition to up to five years of supervised release and registration as a sex offender.

In 2021, Cox previously pleaded guilty in Portsmouth Circuit Court to charges of carnal knowledge and abduction, resulting in a 15-year prison sentence, of which 10 years were later suspended by the court.

Cox's sentencing is scheduled for November 28.