A Vancouver Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after exposing a man's genitals and tasing him during an arrest.

On May 21, two officers were dispatched to a Walmart after the Vancouver Police Department received a call about a man and woman stealing from the store. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the suspects in the parking lot.

The officers instructed the suspected shoplifters not to leave, but the man began walking away. One of the officers grabbed him by the arm to stop him, and the two officers then wrestled him to the ground.

During the ensuing struggle, one of the officers, identified by KPTV as Andrea Mendoza, tased the man and pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals. Mendoza then threatened to tase the man's testicles if he did not cease resisting.

"Knock it off, or I’ll do it in your nuts," Mendoza warned, pointing the taser at the man.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and given medical aid before eventually being taken to Clark County Jail for Assault III and Shoplifting III.

The entire incident was captured on a body camera. After an initial review, the Vancouver Police Department immediately placed Mendoza on leave and opened an investigation.

"The actions of the officer who deployed the Taser in the video are disturbing," said Vancouver Police Chief Jeff Mori. "I want to emphasize to the community that my expectation is that our personnel will serve the public with professionalism, compassion, and respect at all times."