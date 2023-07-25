Police Officer Fired For Using ‘Excessive Force’ on Disabled Man Struggling at Target’s Self-Checkout

A 28-year-old police officer was fired and charged with felonies related to an alleged unlawful arrest of a disabled man at a Target store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in August 2022.
Kenneth Skeens was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for false imprisonment, filing of a false police report, perjury and battery, according to a release from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.
Body camera footage from the incident on August 19, 2022, showed Skeens approaching a man who was attempting to make a purchase at a self-checkout stand at the local Target. The man was standing in front of the machine with a pile of cash on the checkout counter, with a bike next to him. Skeens is heard in the video telling the man, who is struggling to communicate, that he would be issued a criminal trespassing warning before Skeens and another officer drag him out of the building, increasing his distress.
“Rather than acting as a professional public servant and a guardian of vulnerable members of this community, Mr. Skeens engaged in abusive and unlawful behavior that undermined public safety and violated his oath as a peace officer in the State of New Mexico,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement.
Skeens was fired from the department in February, and the charges against the man detained were dropped after he was deemed incompetent, as reported by KOB4.
“We took immediate action when we learned about the allegations of unacceptable behavior by this individual who abused his oath as a police officer,” Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina stated.
