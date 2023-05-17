Police Lure Loose Pig Home With Fruit Snacks

A wayward pot-bellied pig was lured “all the way home” with fruit snacks after getting lost on a “big city adventure” in Wisconsin, according to officials.

The Green Bay Police Department told the corker of a porker tale in a Facebook post written in the style of a heartwarming children’s tale.

“This is the story of ‘Albert, Who Lost His Way,’” they began the Monday post, which included photos of the titular 300-pound pig.

“Albert saw an opportunity to explore the city when his fence gate was accidentally left open” and headed out — though only made it “just down the block as he moves kind of slowly,” police said.

When Albert’s “snout wasn’t pointing him in the right direction” toward home, officers went door-to-door in search of his human, police said.

Before long, they found Albert’s home, though getting him back there was another matter.

“But once we found mom, she knew Albert was only going to cut his big city adventure short under one condition - fruit snacks,” officials wrote.

With a little coaxing and the allure of those sweet treats, Albert called it a day and headed “wee, wee, wee, all the way home,” police said.

Albert made it home safe and sound, and wound down with a snooze after his day out, officials said.

“This evening, all can rest at ease, as Albert, who lost his way, is now fast asleep, snoring in the hay,” they ended the tale.