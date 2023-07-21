Police Looking for Man Who Beat 63-Year-Old Dispute Over Movie Theater VIP Seats

A 63-year-old man was beaten at a movie theater after confronting a couple who he said were sitting in the VIP seats he had reserved.

Authorities in Broward County, Florida, are searching for the man who was caught on security cameras pummeling the victim at the AMC Pompano Beach 18.

Surveillance footage on July 10 caught the two men in an argument over seats at the theater. The older man said he had purchased VIP tickets with advanced seating for a film, the Broward County sheriff's office said.

But when he got to the theater, he found a man and a woman in his seats. The man confronted the pair and asked him to switch seats.

"That is when the subject turned hostile, aggressive, got in the victim's face to the point that it forced the victim to stand back," BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro said told NBC 6.

A man was caught on camera beating a 63-year-old victim in a movie theater. Courtesy Broward County Sheriff's Office

Then the man started to punch the older man in the face, video released by the sheriff's office shows. Bystanders pulled the two apart.

The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for head injuries.