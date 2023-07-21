Police Looking for Man Who Beat 63-Year-Old Dispute Over Movie Theater VIP Seats - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Police Looking for Man Who Beat 63-Year-Old Dispute Over Movie Theater VIP Seats

The man was pummeled after he asked a couple to move out of the seats he had bought and reserved in advance

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 63-year-old man was beaten at a movie theater after confronting a couple who he said were sitting in the VIP seats he had reserved.

Authorities in Broward County, Florida, are searching for the man who was caught on security cameras pummeling the victim at the AMC Pompano Beach 18.

Surveillance footage on July 10 caught the two men in an argument over seats at the theater. The older man said he had purchased VIP tickets with advanced seating for a film, the Broward County sheriff's office said.

But when he got to the theater, he found a man and a woman in his seats. The man confronted the pair and asked him to switch seats.

Read More

"That is when the subject turned hostile, aggressive, got in the victim's face to the point that it forced the victim to stand back," BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro said told NBC 6.

The man police are searching for walking out of the theater
A man was caught on camera beating a 63-year-old victim in a movie theater.Courtesy Broward County Sheriff's Office

Then the man started to punch the older man in the face, video released by the sheriff's office shows. Bystanders pulled the two apart. 

The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for head injuries.

The fight in the movie theater
Video captured the man throwing a punch at the other man in a movie theaterCourtesy Broward County Sheriff's Office
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.