Police Looking for Bikini-Clad Assailants Who Allegedly Bit and Spit on Bus Passengers
The women in Ocean City, Maryland, have gone viral after cops shared photos of them
Two women in their bathing suits assaulted bus passengers in the popular beach destination of Ocean City, Maryland, over the weekend, police say.
The Ocean City Police Department released photos of the suspects in a social media post, which was shared nearly 4,000 times.
"Four victims were spit on by the female in the white bathing suit," the post said. "One victim was bit by the female in the green bathing suit."
The images show the woman in the white bikini being held back by another as she stares towards the camera, while the woman in green is standing barefoot with a beer in hand.
Officers said the pair were last seen on the 10 block of 131st Street at around around 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Anyone who can identify the suspects should contact Officer Wieber at JWieber@oceancitymd.gov, or by contacting the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610.
Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted here, referencing CC# 2023-003947.
