Police K-9 Handler Who Released Dog That Attacked a Surrendering Black Man Placed on Leave - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Police K-9 Handler Who Released Dog That Attacked a Surrendering Black Man Placed on Leave

Officer Ryan Speakman deployed the dog at Jadarrius Rose, 23, while he had his hands up attempting to surrender

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ohio State Highway Patrol body camera footage.Ohio State Highway Patrol

The Ohio police officer who released a K-9 dog on an unarmed and surrendering Black man has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is reviewed, CNN reported Tuesday.

Officer Ryan Speakman deployed the dog at Jadarrius Rose, 23, while he knelt on the ground with his hands up, attempting to surrender to police, body-cam footage shows.

Rose had allegedly led officers on a lengthy pursuit July 4 when they tried to pull him over because the semi-truck he was driving was missing a mud flap on its rear tire.

Circleville, Ohio, Mayor Don McIlroy identified Speakman Monday to CNN as the officer who deployed the dog even as state troopers warned him “do not release the dog with his hands up,” according to body-camera footage.

Read More

Speakman had also given conflicting commands to Rose, telling him to get on the ground while other officers and state troopers told Rose to walk toward them.

The dog mauled Rose on the arm before Speakman regained control of him. Rose received first aid at the scene and was taken to a local hospital. He was subsequently taken to the Ross County Jail and released on July 7.

Rose has yet to be charged by Ross County prosecutors.

The Circleville Police Department said earlier this month it was conducting a use-of-force investigation into the incident.

A report is expected next week, McIlroy and Police Chief G. Shawn Baer said in a joint statement, as reported by CNN.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.