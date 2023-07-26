Police K-9 Handler Who Released Dog That Attacked a Surrendering Black Man Placed on Leave

The Ohio police officer who released a K-9 dog on an unarmed and surrendering Black man has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is reviewed, CNN reported Tuesday.
Officer Ryan Speakman deployed the dog at Jadarrius Rose, 23, while he knelt on the ground with his hands up, attempting to surrender to police, body-cam footage shows.
Rose had allegedly led officers on a lengthy pursuit July 4 when they tried to pull him over because the semi-truck he was driving was missing a mud flap on its rear tire.
Circleville, Ohio, Mayor Don McIlroy identified Speakman Monday to CNN as the officer who deployed the dog even as state troopers warned him “do not release the dog with his hands up,” according to body-camera footage.
Speakman had also given conflicting commands to Rose, telling him to get on the ground while other officers and state troopers told Rose to walk toward them.
The dog mauled Rose on the arm before Speakman regained control of him. Rose received first aid at the scene and was taken to a local hospital. He was subsequently taken to the Ross County Jail and released on July 7.
Rose has yet to be charged by Ross County prosecutors.
The Circleville Police Department said earlier this month it was conducting a use-of-force investigation into the incident.
A report is expected next week, McIlroy and Police Chief G. Shawn Baer said in a joint statement, as reported by CNN.
