Police: It May Take Two Weeks To Identify Remains of Georgia Toddler J’Asiah Mitchell - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Police: It May Take Two Weeks To Identify Remains of Georgia Toddler J’Asiah Mitchell

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell went missing on Wednesday night.Fox 5

While authorities in Georgia believe they have recovered the body of missing toddler J'Asiah Mitchell, they said it could take up to two weeks to positively identify the remains, recently recovered from a landfill.

WXIA-TV spoke to the East Point Police Department on Thursday, and learned of the delayed identification.

On Wednesday, soon after finding the body at the East Point Transfer Station, investigators had said there was a "high probability" the remains were J'Asiah's. 

The remains were discovered Wednesday morning — one week after the 2-year-old was reported missing by his father, who is now considered a person of interest in the case.

Police have determined that Artavious North, 23, lied when he told them armed robbers kidnapped his son from the back of his car.

He said the kidnapping happened on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County, when the car was stopped at a stop sign.

North has since been charged with making false statements to police.

Read More

The search for the toddler intensified after North's alleged deceptions.

North is being held without bond.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.