Police: It May Take Two Weeks To Identify Remains of Georgia Toddler J’Asiah Mitchell

While authorities in Georgia believe they have recovered the body of missing toddler J'Asiah Mitchell, they said it could take up to two weeks to positively identify the remains, recently recovered from a landfill.
WXIA-TV spoke to the East Point Police Department on Thursday, and learned of the delayed identification.
On Wednesday, soon after finding the body at the East Point Transfer Station, investigators had said there was a "high probability" the remains were J'Asiah's.
The remains were discovered Wednesday morning — one week after the 2-year-old was reported missing by his father, who is now considered a person of interest in the case.
Police have determined that Artavious North, 23, lied when he told them armed robbers kidnapped his son from the back of his car.
He said the kidnapping happened on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County, when the car was stopped at a stop sign.
North has since been charged with making false statements to police.
- Father of Missing Toddler J’Asiah Mitchell Now Considered Person of Interest After Police Say He Made False Statements
- Search for Missing Two-year-Old J’Asiah Mitchell Expands to Landfill After Police Fully Drain Nearby Lake
- J’Asiah Mitchell Missing: Full Timeline As Lake Search for Two-Year-Old Enters Third Day
- Police Find Body of Missing Georgia Toddler Who Was Allegedly Falsely Reported as Kidnapped by Father
- Missing Child Group Sees ‘Grim Scenario’ For 2-Year-Old J’Asiah Mitchell As Search Approaches 6th Day
- Remains Found in Alabama Woods Identified as Missing Georgia Woman
The search for the toddler intensified after North's alleged deceptions.
North is being held without bond.
