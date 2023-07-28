Police Probe Reveals Loose Boa Constrictor Was Pet Posing for Photos

A photo of a huge snake triggered a panicked search in Massachusetts this week, only for officers to soon discover it was a pet.
Lexington Police shared a photo Wednesday of the snake, reportedly seen in the center of the town.
Animal control was quickly contacted and it was determined that the animal did not pose a threat to the public, the police department said in a statement.
"However, it should not be touched or approached," the statement warned.
- Video Captures Police Chase of Loose Potbelly Mr. BaconBits: ‘Just a Couple of Pigs Chasing a Pig’
- Ukraine war in photos: The pets they carried
- Dog Opens Latch, Frees Pet Wallaby in Oklahoma
- Teen Duo Accused of Gruesome Pet Store Animal Killings Found by Police
- Possible Lion on the Loose in Berlin, Residents Urged to Stay Inside
The snake's owner had actually been present with the snake where it was spotted Sunday, showing the pet off, and had placed it on the ground for people to take photos.
"A set of photos was involved in a text chain among Lexington youths," the police said in an update. "A concerned parent saw the photos, mistakenly thought [the snake] was roaming the area freely, and contacted the Lexington Animal Control Officer.
"It was confirmed the snake was taken away by the owner at the time of the photos," the statement added.
The police thanked the local community for help sharing information about the snake.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews