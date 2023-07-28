Police Probe Reveals Loose Boa Constrictor Was Pet Posing for Photos

A photo of a huge snake triggered a panicked search in Massachusetts this week, only for officers to soon discover it was a pet.

Lexington Police shared a photo Wednesday of the snake, reportedly seen in the center of the town.

Animal control was quickly contacted and it was determined that the animal did not pose a threat to the public, the police department said in a statement.

"However, it should not be touched or approached," the statement warned.

The snake's owner had actually been present with the snake where it was spotted Sunday, showing the pet off, and had placed it on the ground for people to take photos.

"A set of photos was involved in a text chain among Lexington youths," the police said in an update. "A concerned parent saw the photos, mistakenly thought [the snake] was roaming the area freely, and contacted the Lexington Animal Control Officer.

"It was confirmed the snake was taken away by the owner at the time of the photos," the statement added.

The police thanked the local community for help sharing information about the snake.

The snake's owner was not identified.