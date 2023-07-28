Police Probe Reveals Loose Boa Constrictor Was Pet Posing for Photos - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Police Probe Reveals Loose Boa Constrictor Was Pet Posing for Photos

A concerned parent spotted photos being shared and contacted animal control

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Getty Images

A photo of a huge snake triggered a panicked search in Massachusetts this week, only for officers to soon discover it was a pet.

Lexington Police shared a photo Wednesday of the snake, reportedly seen in the center of the town.

Animal control was quickly contacted and it was determined that the animal did not pose a threat to the public, the police department said in a statement.

"However, it should not be touched or approached," the statement warned.

Read More

The snake's owner had actually been present with the snake where it was spotted Sunday, showing the pet off, and had placed it on the ground for people to take photos.

"A set of photos was involved in a text chain among Lexington youths," the police said in an update. "A concerned parent saw the photos, mistakenly thought [the snake] was roaming the area freely, and contacted the Lexington Animal Control Officer.

"It was confirmed the snake was taken away by the owner at the time of the photos," the statement added.

The police thanked the local community for help sharing information about the snake.

The snake's owner was not identified.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.